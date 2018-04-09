Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.19 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Credits has a market cap of $73.33 million and $3.19 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007979 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Credits has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,572,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Tidex and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

