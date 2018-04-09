Credits Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. Credits has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and $4.25 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00087088 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,573,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.