CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) Market Cap Hits $7,340.00

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,340.00 and $77.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrevaCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000499 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

