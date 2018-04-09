CRH (CRH) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.27

Media coverage about CRH (NYSE:CRH) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CRH earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.6043362923011 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

CRH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 983,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28,481.33, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 3.5%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

