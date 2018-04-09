Critical Analysis: Belmond (BEL) & Its Peers

Belmond (NYSE: BEL) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Belmond to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Belmond and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belmond 0 1 2 0 2.67 Belmond Competitors 306 1437 2177 73 2.51

Belmond presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Belmond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Belmond is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Belmond has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belmond’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Belmond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Belmond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Belmond and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belmond -8.01% 1.73% 0.74% Belmond Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Belmond and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Belmond $561.00 million -$45.03 million 90.00 Belmond Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 159.59

Belmond’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Belmond. Belmond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Belmond rivals beat Belmond on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.