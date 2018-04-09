Critical Contrast: Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:BBNK) versus Community Bankers Acquisition (ESXB)

Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: BBNK) and Community Bankers Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESXB) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Capital and Community Bankers Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bankers Acquisition 0 3 1 0 2.25

Community Bankers Acquisition has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Community Bankers Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bankers Acquisition is more favorable than Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Capital and Community Bankers Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Capital 16.16% 8.27% 0.85% Community Bankers Acquisition 23.37% 9.39% 0.89%

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bankers Acquisition has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Capital and Community Bankers Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Bankers Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Bankers Acquisition beats Bridge Capital on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Capital Company Profile

Bridge Capital Holdings is the bank holding company for Bridge Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank’s lending solutions include working capital lines of credit, structured finance (asset-based lending and factoring), 7(a) and 504 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, commercial real estate loans, sustainable energy project financing, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit and commercial credit cards. The Bank’s depository and corporate banking services include cash and treasury management solutions, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, checking accounts, Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment and wire solutions, fraud protection, remote deposit capture, courier services and online banking. The Bank’s international banking services include foreign exchange (FX payments and hedging), letters of credit, and import and export financing. The Bank provides banking services to businesses located across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Community Bankers Acquisition Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products. It operates through a network of 26 full-service offices in Virginia and Maryland; and 1 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

