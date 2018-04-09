Critical Analysis: Eaton (ETN) and Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton and Curtiss-Wright’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.65 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.45 Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.63 $214.89 million $5.03 26.91

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eaton and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 7 0 2.47 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eaton currently has a consensus price target of $86.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Eaton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Summary

Eaton beats Curtiss-Wright on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

