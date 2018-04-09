Head-To-Head Contrast: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) & KVH Industries (KVHI)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.65 $306.20 million $1.73 13.92 KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.12 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -78.85

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. KVH Industries does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83% KVH Industries -6.89% -1.25% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Juniper Networks and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 2 17 8 0 2.22 KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats KVH Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

