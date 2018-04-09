Critical Analysis: Juniper Networks (JNPR) versus The Competition

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Juniper Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 43.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion $306.20 million 14.05 Juniper Networks Competitors $12.01 billion $456.58 million 18.84

Juniper Networks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks. Juniper Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83% Juniper Networks Competitors -2.03% -4.50% 3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Juniper Networks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 2 17 8 0 2.22 Juniper Networks Competitors 309 1735 2312 86 2.49

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus price target of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Juniper Networks competitors beat Juniper Networks on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

