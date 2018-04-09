Reviewing Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Its Rivals

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wilmar International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Wilmar International Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wilmar International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilmar International Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Wilmar International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wilmar International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilmar International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion $1.22 billion N/A Wilmar International Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.68

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Summary

Wilmar International peers beat Wilmar International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

