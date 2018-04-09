Reviewing Airgas (ARG) and Axiall (AXLL)

Axiall (NYSE: AXLL) and Airgas (NYSE:ARG) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axiall and Airgas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axiall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airgas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Axiall and Airgas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axiall -3.52% -7.36% -2.47% Airgas 5.98% 15.44% 5.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axiall and Airgas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axiall 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Axiall pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Airgas pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Airgas has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Airgas beats Axiall on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axiall

Axiall Corporation (Axiall) is a manufacturer and international marketer of chemicals and building products. The Company operates through two segments: chlorovinyls and building products. Its products include chlorine, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, siding and exterior accessories, and pipe and pipe fittings, among others. The Company’s chlorovinyls segment produces a chain of products, including chlor-alkali and derivative products, such as vinyl resins, ethylene dichloride (or 1, 2 dichloroethane) (EDC), chlorinated solvents, calcium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid (HCL) and phosgene derivatives, and compound products, such as vinyl compounds and compound additives and plasticizers. The Company’s building products segment consists of over two primary product groups: window and door profiles and trim, moldings and deck products, and outdoor building products, which includes siding and exterior accessories, pipe and pipe fittings.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc. is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals. It operates through two segments: Distribution and All Other Operations. The Distribution segment offers a portfolio of related gas and hard goods products and services to the end customers. The All Other Operations segment consists of five business units which manufacture or distribute carbon dioxide, dry ice, nitrous oxide, ammonia and refrigerant gases. It also offers supply chain management services and solutions, and product and process technical support across many customer segments. It markets its products and services through multiple sales channels, including branch-based sales representatives, retail stores and strategic customer account programs, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Axiall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.