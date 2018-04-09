Critical Comparison: Capnia (SLNO) & Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Capnia (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capnia and Varian Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capnia $1.45 million 24.46 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems $2.67 billion 4.08 $249.60 million $3.60 33.09

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Capnia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Capnia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Capnia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capnia and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capnia N/A -49.39% -40.60% Varian Medical Systems 4.27% 27.13% 11.95%

Risk and Volatility

Capnia has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capnia and Varian Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Varian Medical Systems 3 5 3 0 2.00

Capnia presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $108.44, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Capnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capnia is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Capnia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capnia Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation and verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Varian Particle Therapy segment develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

