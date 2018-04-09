Head-To-Head Contrast: DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) versus Its Peers

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) is one of 26 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DASAN Zhone Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions’ peers have a beta of 4.42, meaning that their average share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.61% 0.74% DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors -85.68% -12.79% -6.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DASAN Zhone Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors 275 768 889 41 2.35

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 22.50%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million $1.07 million 159.86 DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors $662.53 million $72.22 million 35.69

DASAN Zhone Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. DASAN Zhone Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

