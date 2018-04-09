Swiss Re (SSREY) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Swiss Re to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Swiss Re pays out 384.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swiss Re and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $42.49 billion $331.00 million 93.85 Swiss Re Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.66

Swiss Re has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Swiss Re is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiss Re’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Swiss Re Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swiss Re and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 1 4 2 0 2.14 Swiss Re Competitors 317 1121 1510 82 2.45

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Swiss Re’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swiss Re has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Swiss Re competitors beat Swiss Re on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments. Its Corporate Solutions segment is engaged in serving mid-sized and large corporations, with product offerings ranging from traditional property and casualty insurance to customized solutions. Its Admin Re segment provides risk and capital management solutions by which the Company acquires closed books of in-force life and health insurance business, entire lines of business, or the entire capital stock of life insurance companies. Its open and closed life insurance books, including Admin Re, are managed under a unit called Life Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.