Critical Contrast: Analogic (ALOG) & Transcat (TRNS)

Analogic (NASDAQ: ALOG) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analogic and Transcat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analogic $486.37 million 2.47 -$74.23 million $1.72 55.81 Transcat $143.90 million 0.75 $4.52 million $0.64 23.63

Transcat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Analogic. Transcat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Analogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Transcat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Analogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Transcat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analogic and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analogic -15.34% 6.05% 5.17% Transcat 3.24% 10.03% 4.94%

Risk & Volatility

Analogic has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Analogic and Transcat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00

Analogic presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Transcat has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Transcat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transcat is more favorable than Analogic.

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Transcat does not pay a dividend. Analogic pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Medical Imaging segment offers computed tomography (CT) detector systems, data acquisition systems, data management systems, and integrated CT systems; magnetic resonance imaging products, including gradient and radio frequency amplifiers; and digital mammography products, such as detector plates, as well as motion control devices for use in computer-controlled automation systems primarily for the semiconductor, food and beverage, and laboratory automation markets. This segment sells its products through multinational OEMs. The Ultrasound segment designs and manufactures medical ultrasound systems under the BK Ultrasound brand for use in urology, surgery, point-of-care, anesthesia, and general imaging applications. It also provides its products for cardiology, radiology, OB/GYN, surgery, and interventional radiology applications, as well as offers various transducers. This segment sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications. It provides checked baggage, checkpoint CT, and high speed in-line baggage handling systems; and rapid DNA analysis systems to analyze multiple human DNA samples. This segment sells its products primarily through multinational partners. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

