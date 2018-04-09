Comparing Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.26 $8.00 billion $4.04 26.91 Diageo $23.15 billion 3.79 $3.38 billion $5.52 25.53

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Diageo. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diageo pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Diageo 0 6 4 0 2.40

Anheuser-Busch InBev presently has a consensus price target of $129.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Diageo has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Diageo.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Diageo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

