Advanced Energy (AEIS) & Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Critical Comparison

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) and Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and Advanced Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Advanced Energy has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Advanced Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Advanced Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Advanced Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 30.92% 18.64% 12.79% Advanced Energy 20.55% 35.06% 25.41%

Risk & Volatility

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Advanced Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.85 $126.95 million $1.48 16.01 Advanced Energy $671.01 million 3.73 $137.86 million $4.23 14.92

Advanced Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Advanced Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Energy beats Axcelis Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

