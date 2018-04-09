Comparing Columbia Pipeline Partners (CPPL) & Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL)

Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE: CPPL) and Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Columbia Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Western Refining Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Columbia Pipeline Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Western Refining Logistics has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Western Refining Logistics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Western Refining Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Pipeline Partners and Western Refining Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Western Refining Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Pipeline Partners 6.40% 0.92% 0.84% Western Refining Logistics 2.98% 62.93% 13.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Columbia Pipeline Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Western Refining Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Refining Logistics beats Columbia Pipeline Partners on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Pipeline Partners

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (the Partnership) is a limited partnership company operating a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It is engaged in interstate gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states, and the District of Columbia along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company has a general partner interest in CPG OpCo LP (Columbia OpCo), as well as a limited partner interest in Columbia OpCo, a limited partnership that owns the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Columbia Energy Group (CEG).

About Western Refining Logistics

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale. The Company operates its logistics business and wholesale business under commercial and service agreements with Western Refining, Inc. (Western). Its logistics assets consist of pipeline and gathering infrastructure and terminalling, transportation and storage assets in the Southwest and the Upper Great Plains region. Its wholesale business purchases its petroleum fuels from Western, and its lubricants and additional petroleum fuels from third-party suppliers.

