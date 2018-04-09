Lawson Products (LAWS) versus Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Critical Comparison

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lawson Products presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus target price of $90.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Lawson Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Volatility & Risk

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 6.31% 9.00% 5.14%

Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lawson Products does not pay a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.70 $29.68 million $0.51 47.55 Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion 0.62 $613.40 million $5.44 15.26

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lawson Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Lawson Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Lawson Products on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

