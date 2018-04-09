Head-To-Head Review: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) versus Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerals Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.41 $195.10 million $4.59 14.50 LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 1.15 $4.88 billion $10.23 9.85

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Minerals Technologies. LyondellBasell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 11.64% 13.89% 5.55% LyondellBasell Industries 14.15% 55.09% 16.43%

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerals Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 LyondellBasell Industries 1 7 7 0 2.40

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $107.73, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Minerals Technologies.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Minerals Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The O&P-EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide (PO) and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer (SM), acetyls and ethylene oxides. The primary product of the Refining segment is refined products made from sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of various types and sources available on the United States Gulf Coast. The Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

