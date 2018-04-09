South Jersey Industries (SJI) vs. Spire (SR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spire (NYSE: SR) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Jersey Industries pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spire and South Jersey Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14 South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29

Spire currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given South Jersey Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Spire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire and South Jersey Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.74 billion 2.05 $161.60 million $3.56 20.69 South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 1.92 -$3.49 million $1.23 24.33

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries. Spire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Jersey Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76% South Jersey Industries -0.28% 7.84% 2.60%

Summary

Spire beats South Jersey Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream). Its segments include Gas utility operations (SJG), which consist primarily of natural gas distribution; Wholesale energy operations, which include the activities of SJRG and SJEX; SJE, which is involved in both retail gas and retail electric activities; On-Site energy production, which consists of Marina’s thermal energy facility; Appliance service operations, which include SJESP, and Corporate and Services segment, which includes the activities of Midstream.

