Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) Critical Contrast

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -19.90% -20.97% -18.23% CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dawson Geophysical and CGG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.3%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and CGG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.85 -$31.26 million ($1.44) -4.26 CGG $1.32 billion 0.03 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

Dawson Geophysical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats CGG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

