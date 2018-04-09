Critical Contrast: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) vs. Its Competitors

Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) is one of 5 public companies in the “Paperboard containers & boxes” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Graphic Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Graphic Packaging pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paperboard containers & boxes” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 50.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of shares of all “Paperboard containers & boxes” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Paperboard containers & boxes” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graphic Packaging and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $4.40 billion $300.20 million 24.38 Graphic Packaging Competitors $6.88 billion $394.19 million 21.00

Graphic Packaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging. Graphic Packaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.82% 17.09% 4.13% Graphic Packaging Competitors 7.35% 17.33% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Graphic Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 2 6 0 2.75 Graphic Packaging Competitors 33 218 266 4 2.46

Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. As a group, “Paperboard containers & boxes” companies have a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Graphic Packaging’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graphic Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Graphic Packaging peers beat Graphic Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven paperboard mills in North America. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes the Pacific Rim operating segment.

