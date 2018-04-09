Contrasting NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY) and Its Rivals

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS: LUKOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NK Lukoil PAO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NK Lukoil PAO $78.41 billion $3.10 billion N/A NK Lukoil PAO Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NK Lukoil PAO 6.56% 10.66% 7.16% NK Lukoil PAO Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NK Lukoil PAO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NK Lukoil PAO 0 0 0 0 N/A NK Lukoil PAO Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given NK Lukoil PAO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NK Lukoil PAO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates 5,556 filling stations in 35 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the Southeast Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

