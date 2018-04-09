Critical Review: RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) and Voxx International (VOXX)

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) and Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Voxx International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Voxx International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RADA Electronic Industries and Voxx International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Voxx International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Voxx International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Voxx International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voxx International is more favorable than RADA Electronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Voxx International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 8.55% 8.49% 5.90% Voxx International 3.79% -2.89% -1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Voxx International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $26.18 million 2.78 $2.23 million N/A N/A Voxx International $681.04 million 0.17 $4.42 million $0.30 15.83

Voxx International has higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voxx International has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voxx International beats RADA Electronic Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs and disposable applications. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel Military Industries Ltd., and DRS Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Voxx International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The company's Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.