Financial Review: Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) versus Ceconomy (MTTRY)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS: MTTRY) and Sainsbury’s (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ceconomy and Sainsbury’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sainsbury’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Ceconomy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sainsbury’s pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sainsbury’s pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and Sainsbury’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.48 billion 0.15 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Sainsbury’s $34.30 billion 0.22 $492.85 million $1.07 12.90

Ceconomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sainsbury’s.

Risk & Volatility

Ceconomy has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sainsbury’s has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Sainsbury’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Sainsbury’s N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ceconomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sainsbury’s shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sainsbury’s beats Ceconomy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns. It has approximately 1,053 stores in Europe. Ceconomy AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Sainsbury’s Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as offers organic produce under the Food to Go and FreeFrom names. It is also involved in an online grocery and general merchandise operations; and provides home, clothing, technology, leisure, toy, and electrical products, as well as groceries and loyalty programs, and energy solutions. As of March 11, 2017, the company operated 605 supermarkets and 809 convenience stores, as well as 59 Argos Digital stores, 11 Habitat stores, and 207 Digital Collection points. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and offers financial services, such as loans portfolio comprising credit cards and storecards, personal loans, insurance, and travel money. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.