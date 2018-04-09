Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) versus TransMontaigne (TLP) Financial Survey

TransMontaigne (NYSE: TLP) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TransMontaigne and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMontaigne 24.56% 12.16% 5.83% Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransMontaigne and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMontaigne 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

TransMontaigne presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given TransMontaigne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransMontaigne is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMontaigne and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMontaigne $183.27 million 3.24 $48.49 million $2.20 16.70 Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.64 $49.21 million $0.43 40.60

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMontaigne. TransMontaigne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransMontaigne pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. TransMontaigne pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of TransMontaigne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransMontaigne beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMontaigne Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. It operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 6.9 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a 67-mile interstate refined products pipeline between Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 2 refined product terminals in Missouri and Arkansas with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 421,000 barrels. The company also operates 1 crude oil terminal in Cushing with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.0 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Oklahoma City with aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.2 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.9 million barrels; and a 16-mile LPG pipeline from its Brownsville facility to the U.S. border. In addition, it operates a 174-mile bi-directional refined products and Ella-Brownsville pipelines; light petroleum products terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million barrels; 7.1 million barrel terminal facility on the Houston Ship Channel; 12 refined product terminals located along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers with approximately 2.7 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a dock facility in Baton Rouge, as well as 22 refined product terminals located along the Colonial and Plantation pipelines with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 11.0 million barrels. TransMontaigne GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.