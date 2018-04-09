Critical Survey: Standex International (SXI) and Middleby (MIDD)

Standex International (NYSE: SXI) and Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Standex International and Middleby, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Middleby 0 4 4 0 2.50

Standex International presently has a consensus target price of $118.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Middleby has a consensus target price of $138.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Standex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standex International is more favorable than Middleby.

Volatility & Risk

Standex International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standex International and Middleby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International 3.99% 14.98% 7.01% Middleby 12.77% 22.98% 9.87%

Dividends

Standex International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Middleby does not pay a dividend. Standex International pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standex International and Middleby’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International $755.26 million 1.65 $46.54 million $4.55 21.36 Middleby $2.34 billion 2.95 $298.12 million $6.16 20.09

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than Standex International. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Standex International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Standex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Middleby shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Middleby beats Standex International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services. It serves automotive, plastic, building product, synthetic material, converting, textile and paper, computer, houseware, hygiene product tooling, and aerospace industries. The company's Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and space markets. Its Electronics segment offers electronic components, including reed relays, fluid level sensors, and electronic assemblies; and wound transformers and inductors, assemblies, and mechanical packaging and planar transformers for the transportation, smart-grid, energy, appliance, HVAC, security, military, medical, aerospace, test and measurement, power distribution, and general industrial applications. The company's Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation sells its products through dealers and industry representatives. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. It is also engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution and service of a range of foodservice equipment used in commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens; food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and kitchen equipment, including ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation and dishwashers used in the residential market. It manufactured and assembled the equipment at 28 facilities in the United States, and 23 international manufacturing facilities as of December 31, 2016. Its brands include Anets, Beech, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Stewart Systems, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn and Redfyre.

