Head-To-Head Review: tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) versus The Competition

tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is one of 12 public companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare tronc to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of tronc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for tronc and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00 tronc Competitors 36 176 320 8 2.56

tronc presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 7.54%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe tronc is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

tronc has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc’s peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares tronc and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio tronc $1.52 billion $5.53 million 14.77 tronc Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.24

tronc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than tronc. tronc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares tronc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14% tronc Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Summary

tronc beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About tronc

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

