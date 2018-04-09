Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 865,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,077. The company has a market cap of $1,141.21, a PE ratio of -830.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29. Crocs has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,947,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 1,110,317 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,473,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 828,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 524,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,386,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 447,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

