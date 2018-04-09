B. Riley Analysts Give Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) a $29.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Crossamerica Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,264. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.24, a PE ratio of -253.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $552.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

