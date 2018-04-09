CRTCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One CRTCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular exchanges. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $25,623.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001802 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CRTCoin Coin Profile

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not presently possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

