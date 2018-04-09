Cryptojacks (CJ) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Cryptojacks has a total market capitalization of $272,042.00 and approximately $2,236.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptojacks has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000482 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

