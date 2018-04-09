Cryptonex (CNX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $220.22 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00072321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,641,141 coins and its circulating supply is 45,203,515 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

