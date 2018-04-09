CSRA Inc (CSRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CSRA stock remained flat at $$41.44 during trading on Friday. 6,470,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,588. The company has a market capitalization of $6,793.09, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSRA has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CSRA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

