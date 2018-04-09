CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,458,340 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 2,658,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,934,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSRA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

CSRA opened at $41.23 on Monday. CSRA has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6,758.67, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in CSRA during the fourth quarter worth about $59,049,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 16,361.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,066,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 1,060,210 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,952,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 498,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,627,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,061,000 after buying an additional 418,881 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

