Head to Head Analysis: CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) versus The Competition

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CUI Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million -$12.58 million -7.91 CUI Global Competitors $4.56 billion $203.02 million 22.42

CUI Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CUI Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 CUI Global Competitors 44 167 300 7 2.52

CUI Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.01%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% CUI Global Competitors -1.65% 1.23% -0.42%

Summary

CUI Global rivals beat CUI Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.