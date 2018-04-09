Comparing Cutera (CUTR) & Its Rivals

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cutera to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cutera has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cutera Competitors 145 434 967 26 2.56

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.34%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Cutera’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 19.80% 18.31% 11.39% Cutera Competitors -206.10% 33.24% -13.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $151.49 million $29.99 million 66.75 Cutera Competitors $1.10 billion $122.38 million -37.96

Cutera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cutera rivals beat Cutera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

