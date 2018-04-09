CVCoin (CRYPTO:CVCOIN) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00010282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $10,182.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00759885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

