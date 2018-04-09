Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 22,114 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,948. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $64,301.04, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS upgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cvs-health-corp-cvs-holdings-raised-by-telemus-capital-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.