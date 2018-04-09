Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in CVS Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64,301.04, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

