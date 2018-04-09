CyberCoin (CC) Trading 184.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CyberCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded 184.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00695000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006538 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000629 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100483 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029922 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CyberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

