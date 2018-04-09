CyberMiles Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Binance and Coinbene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.01700400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004697 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016147 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,879,774 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is cm.5miles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Coinbene and Huobi. It is not possible to buy CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

