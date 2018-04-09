CyberOptics (CYBE) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.12

Headlines about CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CyberOptics earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.6885267288614 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.05, a PE ratio of 129.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.33. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.46%. research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

