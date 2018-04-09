Cyclacel (CYCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Cyclacel stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.63. Cyclacel has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

