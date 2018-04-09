Cycling Coin (CYC) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Cycling Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cycling Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Cycling Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00060724 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Cycling Coin Coin Profile

Cycling Coin (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cycling Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cycling Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cycling Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.