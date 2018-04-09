Cyder (CYDER) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Cyder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Cyder has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyder has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181461 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002017 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Cyder Coin Profile

Cyder is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.