CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.78.

CBAY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 862,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,024. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $649.37, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $121,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster acquired 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 815,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,751 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,948,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,423,000. Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,477.1% in the fourth quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 536,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 521,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 429,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cymabay-therapeutics-cbay-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.