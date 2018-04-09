CynergisTek (CTEK) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $8.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.25. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CynergisTek in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock.

CTEK opened at $4.89 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

