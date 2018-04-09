Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price target on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr cut Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CELG opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,401.66, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

